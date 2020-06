PEKAN: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is ready to provide enhanced internet capacity and coverage if the Election Commission (EC) decides to encourage campaigning for the Chini state by-election to be held via social media.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said the Pahang Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) office had started works to upgrade and expand the internet capacity in the area since last week.

“On May 27, MCMC conducted tests at all the 15 polling district centres (PDM) and found that several areas were quite weak in terms of internet coverage, with the worst being PDM Felda Chini 3.

“Upgrading has been done in stages by the main telecommunications companies here and tests at PDM Felda Chini 3 today showed improvements in terms of coverage, and it is hoped that it will further improve by nomination day,” he added.

Saifuddin told reporters this after visiting the Felda Chini 1 Internet Centre here, accompanied by Pahang MCMC director Zahari Ismail, Pahang Telekom Malaysia general manager Datuk Zulfikri Hashim and Pahang Information director Mohd Salmun Mustafa. — Bernama