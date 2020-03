PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will introduce a new objective, namely to boost intelligence in society, said its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

“Intelligence (here) refers to a society which is able to procure and benefit from knowledge and skills,” he said in a press conference held at the ministry here today.

Saifuddin also announced the setting up of a Communications and Multimedia Consultative Council comprising stakeholders in legislative and policy areas as well as the ministry’s programmes.

He added that the ministry’s policies and programmes which have been implemented or are being drawn up will be continued to ensure continuity in providing service to the people. — Bernama