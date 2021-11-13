KKMM to continue improving telecommunication coverage for the people

PADANG BESAR: Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will continue to focus on improving the telecommunication coverage to ensure that no citizen will be left behind in obtaining current information through various channels provided by the government.

Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the government was working to improve the standard of telecommunications coverage in rural areas.

“We will hold meetings with elected representatives in states to discuss (on the coverage issue) soon,“ he told Bernama after meeting with frontliners at Kampung Beseri Dalam near here today.

Zahidi, who is Padang Besar MP, handed over food baskets to 130 members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), in appreciation of their services and sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama