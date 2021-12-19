KKMM to extend aid of more than RM2 million to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will channel immediate aid totalling RM2.18 million to flood victims through its agencies.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would be responsible for coordinating the distribution of the aid.

Apart from this, Annuar said MyCreative Ventures, an agency under KKMM, would contribute 2,000 units of Kotak Kasih food baskets to flood victims with the cooperation of Shopee Malaysia.

“At the same time, cooperation has been established with Rumah Prihatin @Grand Seasons here for aid of 2,000 food packs to be provided daily and 50 rooms for temporary accommodation of flood victims.

“The ministry has also identified 130 families of staff of KKMM and its agencies who are flood victims and immediate assistance in the form of food and clothes was also given to them,” he said in a statement today.

Annuar said he had asked KKMM to mobilise all its assets, aid and staff including Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia to help flood victims since yesterday, and so far 12 four-wheel drives had been deployed, apart from setting up flood evacuation centres (PPS) at agencies which have suitable space and facilities.

“For now, a PPS was provided by National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) at Kompleks Studio Merdeka, Hulu Kelang which can house 1,000 flood victims,“ he said.

He said all offices of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in flood-hit states were working with service providers and the Fire and Rescue Department to restore internet services in affected areas.

Annuar urged the public to continue getting the latest information on the flood situation from authentic sources, saying Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) are continuing to cooperate in disseminating information in a fast and accurate manner.

“The Information Department of Malaysia through Info on Wheels (IOW) will make public announcements at the district level throughout the country, focusing on areas affected by floods or have potential to be hit,“ he said, while urging those who wish to get aid at Rumah Prihatin @Grand Seasons to contact 1800-88-7997 or KKMM Disaster Operations Room at 03-88618427.

Annuar hoped all flood victims would remain strong in facing this test, as all assistance they require would be channelled quickly to ensure their safety and welfare.

So far eight states have been hit by floods, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama