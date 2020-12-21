KKMM to implement e-commerce initiatives for MSME entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is carrying out various initiatives to encourage Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to use digital technology especially e-commerce application in business.

Its Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said among the initiatives implemented are e-entrepreneur programmes via off and on line learning to provide digital entrepreneurship knowledge to generate income, and to improve marketing and sales.

“As at November, more than 394,894 have been trained and from the total, 155,885 entrepreneurs reported sales amounting to RM965.48 million,” he was replying to a question by Senator Ismail Yusop at Dewan Negara today.

Ismail wanted to know the measures taken by the ministry to promote e-commerce among micro and SME entrepreneurs.

Apart from that, Saifuddin said Local e-Commerce Service (PeDAS) was also implemented to assist rural entrepreneurs to digitalise their business conducted offline including advice as well as support assistance to entrepreneurs.

As at November, 32 internet centres have been activated under the programme, he said.

Saifuddin also said his ministry was also implementing the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) initiative to improve the exports of local SMEs as well as enabling Malaysia to become a regional e-trade fulfillment hub.

He said there are now more than 20,000 local SMEs registered with the programme to place their products on regional and global virtual market platforms.

Apart from that, he said the ministry was also providing Go-eCommerce which is an online resource centre with various reference and guides to assist the group in using e-commerce application.

“Besides, the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) are also implementing e-commerce campaign among SMEs and micro entrepreneurs to encourage them to use the platform and application to expand markets,” he said. — Bernama