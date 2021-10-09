KKMM to launch Malaysian Family Information Friend programme - Zahidi

KANGAR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will be launching the Malaysian Family Information Friend programme which would act as an agent to deliver information on government policies especially to the youth.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said the programme would be launched soon through the Information Department (JaPen) focusing on the involvement of the younger generation in all parliamentary constituencies.

“Before this, we have the National Civics Bureau (BTN) to organise courses for youths but there is none now. So we want to have at least 100 Malaysian Family Information Friends in each parliamentary constituency as information dissemination agents to their peers.

“JaPen will play an important role with elected representatives to ensure the success of the programme and we want our youngsters to be with our leaders to develop the nation especially on the economy,” he told reporters after the Prelaunch of the Perlis JaPen MYIOW application in Mata Ayer near here today.

He said KKMM would be cooperating with Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to see what programmes could be implemented to foster the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

Meanwhile, on MYIOW application, Zahidi said it is an initiative of Perlis JaPen in the effort to disseminate the latest information on the current Covid-19 situation to the people more effectively while on the move.

“Information on how to live in the Covid-19 pandemic is very important especially in the transition phase from pandemic to endemic soon,” he said.

Earlier Zahidi spent time with youths in Mata Ayer and delivered an important message from the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob especially on the Malaysian Family government.- Bernama