KKMM to propose filming activities under Phase Two of PPN (Updated)

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is trying to get permission for filming activities in the studio to be allowed during Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said, however, the proposal would be applicable to approved studios only, to facilitate monitoring and compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have studios that can be used, including under the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) in Selangor, Johor and Sarawak, and some production companies that have the facilities to allow their studios to be used.

“The number (of studios) is not that many but at least it can help them earn some income because there are many working behind the scenes,“ he said at the Indera Mahkota 2020 MP Report Card Presentation press conference held online here today.

Under the current regulations, filming activities will only be allowed when the country has entered phase three of PPN, which is when the average daily Covid-19 figure dips below 2,000 cases, bed capacity in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is adequate and the vaccination rate is at 40 percent.

He said the proposal would be forwarded to the National Security Council (MKN) for consideration.

He said this proposal could also be applied if certain states got to transition into phase two ahead of others.

Saifuddin also said that so far about RM250 million has been allocated to help those affected in the creative arts industry, with RM100 million under the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently.

On another matter, Saifuddin said he had no problem with people raising the white flag as a sign of asking for food aid but hoped that they would fly it at suitable places and not electric poles.

“We try to help everyone and they can submit their applications in various ways. In fact, when distributing aid it is common for us to bring along extra so that we can help if we come across anyone in urgent need,” he said.

Saifuddin said apart from data kept at his service centre office, aid was also given based on requests from the public, local leaders or political parties.

“We have an Asnaf (hardcore poor) cupboard filled with basic necessities. We also help anyone who needs items other than food such as disposable diapers or baby milk, and those who need help can contact us,“ he said. — Bernama