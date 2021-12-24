KKN to be offered to high-ranking govt officials from 2023

PUTRAJAYA: The National Resilience College (NRC) will offer its National Resilience Course (KKN), which was previously only open to senior army officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), to high-ranking officials of the public and private sectors beginning 2023.

NSC commandant Major General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar (pix) said KKN has three modules, namely national, international security as well as military security and each takes three months to complete.

He said the course will be offered to public officers of Grade 52 and above according to the suitability of their ministry or agency.

“For each module, we will invite officers from different ministries. We will discuss strategic issues. If it is open to all (public officers), it will not be strategic but more to operational,” he said after the KKN Cohort 2021 Graduation Ceremony, here, today.

At the event, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang presented the NSC certificate and the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) Fellow Scholar qualification certificate to 21 senior MAF officers comprising 12 senior officers of the Malaysian Army, five from the Royal Malaysian Navy and four from the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

All of them who have completed the 52-week course at the National Defence Studies Centre (Puspahana The National Centre for Defence Studies (Puspahanas) from Jan 4.

KKN graduates will be able to formulate policies for national, regional and international security, stability and prosperity. — Bernama