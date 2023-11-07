KKR estimates MLFF toll system can be implemented in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll payment system is expected to be implemented in 2025, said Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the system is still in the process of consultation with the highway concession companies, but he hopes to get an earlier agreement with the companies so that the MLFF system can be implemented faster at the end of 2024.

“Various other related matters need to be refined because it involves many concession companies as well as legislation, regulation, preparation to develop the system and the technology involved,” he said in the “Naratif Khas” interview programme entitled OPS: Efficient and Modern Traffic Management over Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

He said the MLFF system will make it easier for highway users to pay by using a gantry toll system equipped with detection cameras.

On March 27, Nanta announced that the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya) had been selected as the location of the first MLFF Proof of Concept (POC) which will be implemented at the end of October 2023.

Meanwhile, he said the Maju Expressway (MEX) and the highway network under IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM) will start the OPS toll payment system or open payment system this September before it is extended to 10 more concession companies involved.

“This OPS can provide more flexible payment options (tolls) to users because they can be paid using a debit card, Visa or Mastercard card. In the future, we (Ministry of Public Works) will consider e-Wallet payments,” he said. - Bernama