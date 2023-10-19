KKR implements green initiatives through use of LED streetlights

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR), through the Public Works Department (JKR), has implemented green initiatives through the use of energy-efficient LED streetlights since 2018, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said solar-powered streetlights had been installed on federal roads and bridges as part of a pilot project.

“The solar-powered streetlight technology on the market is now moving towards product maturity, driven by the involvement of industry players and government agencies that take into account their technical design and maintenance requirements,” he said during the Questions for Oral Answers session.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas), who wanted to know whether the government would use solar-powered lights to address street lighting problems.-Bernama