KKR issues 35 SST worth RM15.98m for development projects in Kelantan

GUA MUSANG: The Works Ministry (KKR) has issued 35 Letters of Acceptance (SST), worth RM15.98 million, to selected construction companies for the purpose of implementing development projects involving buildings, infrastructure and services in Kelantan.

Its deputy secretary-general for Development and Policy, Datuk Zahrul Hakim Abdullah said the submission of the SST involved 35 contractors who had successfully secured the tenders for these 35 projects.

“A total of 35 SST, valued at RM15.98 million, were issued to contractors in Kelantan to include building maintenance programmes and road safety programmes,“ he said.

“Two other projects involve the construction of an open hall for the Civil Defence Force (APM) in the Gua Musang district and the other is the upgrading of the infrastructure of the Jeli branch of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK),“ he said.

He told this to reporters after the SST handing over ceremony for projects in Kelantan at the Gua Musang district APM office today.

Zahrul Hakim said from the total value of nearly RM16 million, the highest allocation totalling RM6.06 million went to UMK Jeli branch infrastructure upgrading project, followed by RM1.68 million.to the Gua Musang APM open hall construction project.

He said the other development projects involve RM1.3 million for eight streetlight installation works at accident-prone or high-risk areas due to roads in dark areas, apart from 25 projects involving maintenance works around the districts in the states.

According to him, all contractors have been advised to find initiatives using latest technology to raise the quality of work as well as to speed up the implementation period of projects entrusted to them.

“The issue of delayed project submission should not arise. This matter can give rise to various negativity and complaints from the public.

“KKR aims to issue a total of 270 SST nationwide until the end of the year. I hope all contractors can complete these project within the stipulated period,“ he added.

In other developments, he said that the ministry had also implemented a progamme, with an allocation amounting to RM241.5 million, to upgrade infrastructure around the country for road safety. -Bernama