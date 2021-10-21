KKR, MOH task force to tackle problem of delayed, ‘sick’ health facility projects

KUALA LUMPUR: A joint task force of the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be set up to find the best way to complete delayed and ‘sick’ health facility projects nationwide.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said although the number of such projects under the MOH was small, the ministry still took it seriously as these are important facilities for the people.

“KSU (the secretaries-general) of KKR and MOH will sit down to discuss to find an approach, what is the problem with these projects that they are delayed or cannot be completed.

“It is also to ensure that the development of the health sector can be planned and handled better,“ he told reporters at the presentation of Tender Acceptance Letters (SST) at his ministry here, today.

Also present was Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

-Bernama

More to come