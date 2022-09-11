KKR Prepared for possibility of major floods: Fadillah

KEPALA BATAS: The Works Ministry (KKR) is well-prepared for a flood disaster following the warning notification by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) that major floods are expected to hit several states in the peninsular this November.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) which has been set, KKR Disaster Operations Room (BIGBEN) at the headquarters and the districts involved would be activated immediately to monitor the flood situation regularly.

“At the department and ministry levels, we need to take care of the infrastructure system so that roads are not cut off especially in the event of a major flood because we want to ensure that there is a route that rescue and emergency teams can use to provide assistance and so on,” he told reporters here today. .

He was met after officiating the project to widen the stretch from Permatang Pak Elong to Jambatan Merdeka Bridge from two lanes to four lanes.

The media reported that MetMalaysia has warned the country will experience continuous heavy rain from mid-November which will lead to major floods at the end of the month.

The weather is expected to have a more significant impact as it will be during the Northeast Monsoon period, with the risk of continuous heavy rain and large-scale flooding.

Elaborating, Fadillah said KKR would be continuously monitoring the flood-affected roads to update road users of the latest situation and ensure that they avoid these routes.

“In addition, we will monitor to find out what form of assistance is needed and will provide vehicles and other tools for the rescue teams at the district or state levels,“ he said. - Bernama