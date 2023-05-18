KKR prepared to discuss with MOT on installing AWAS at accident locations

TELUK INTAN: The Works Ministry (KKR) is ready to hold discussions with the Ministry of Transport on the installation of Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras in areas where road accidents often occur.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the installation of AWAS cameras is one of the solutions to reduce the rate of road accidents in such areas.

“This (the installation of AWAS cameras) has not yet been planned but the possibility is there. Whatever method can assure better safety of road users, we are ready to discuss with any ministry,“ he told reporters after conducting a survey of Jalan Persekutuan at FT058 Jalan Bidor - Teluk Intan is here today.

He also said that KKR allocated a total of RM1.7 million for maintenance works on the federal road at FT058 Jalan Bidor - Teluk Intan which has often been the site of accidents in recent times.

Meanwhile, Nanta said KKR had allocated RM42.4 million for maintenance works on federal roads in Perak involving 1,514 kilometres of road.

“Several upgrading projects are also being implemented, namely the replacement of several bridges, namely the Sungai Bogak Bridge in Kerian district, the Sungai Air Puteh Bridge in Larut, Matang and Selama districts, the Manjung Bridge and the Sungai Kinchap bridge in Kampar.

In the meantime, Nanta said the ministry also approved an initial allocation of RM30 million this year for the upgrading of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB).

“The allocation involves road maintenance on the road which is over 40 years old and it often received complaints from motorists plying the road,“ said Nanta who added that KKR will conduct a survey on the road soon. - Bernama