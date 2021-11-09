‘KL Cegah, KL Sihat’ campaign to attract visitors to Bukit Bintang — Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry has introduced the ‘KL Cegah, KL Sihat’ campaign as part of efforts to boost the confidence of domestic and international visitors to Bukit Bintang here, which is synonymous with food and shopping, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix).

He said that through the campaign, several platforms were used to promote compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to attract visitors and help revive the country’s economy.

“Through this campaign, SOP compliance promotion videos are shown at premises, apart from the use of ‘stickers’ affixed on the tables saying it is always sanitised as well as ‘I have been vaccinated’ badges to be worn by employees,” he said when speaking at the launching ceremony, in Jalan Alor here, today.

Also present were Bukit Bintang Member of Parliament, Fong Kui Lun and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) executive director (Socio-Economic Development), Anwar Mohd Zain.

Shahidan also hoped that the campaign would to some extent raise the economic level of those in Bukit Bintang, whose income and business have been adversely affected.

The campaign is one of the ‘bottom-up’ initiatives proposed by Local Agenda 21 Kuala Lumpur (LA21KL) partners, comprising the Bukit Bintang Cleanliness Blueprint Committee. — Bernama