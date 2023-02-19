KL City Hall studying proposed special ‘Malay World’ heritage area in capital

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is conducting a comprehensive study on the recommendation of Dewan Rakyat speaker, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix), to create a special ‘Malay World’ heritage area in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah (pix) said his office had looked at several areas in Kuala Lumpur that could be considered in terms of suitability as well as the impact around the proposed area.

“This new idea needs to be looked at comprehensively because it has other implications if not studied in detail. The proposal should have a long and lasting effect and create the desired impact,“ he said here, today.

He was met by reporters when he attended a tour programme with Rais around Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman which included a painting exhibition organised by Yayasan Budi at Wisma Budi.

Recently, Rais recommended to DBKL to create a special ‘Malay World’ heritage area that encapsulates all aspects of life reflecting the Malay high culture and heritage for visitors in the capital.

Rais said the ‘Malay World’ project could include a cultural array that would attract the attention of foreign and domestic visitors including Malay heritage art, high culture lifestyle, handicrafts, music, theatre and food.

In the meantime, Rais who is also the founder of Yayasan Budi said more than 50 posters and paintings by artists on the heritage and culture of Kuala Lumpur as well as words of wisdom by literary figures were displayed in the exhibition. - Bernama