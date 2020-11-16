KL contingent cop dies in motorcycle crash

KUALA LUMPUR: A police personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters Communications Workshop died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a concrete barrier at Alam Damai last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department Chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the personnel who died in the 7.50 pm crash was Sarjan Fariq Raub, 41, from Taman Cheras Utama.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene and his remains were sent to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for a post mortem today.”

The victim was not on duty at the time of the incident.-Bernama