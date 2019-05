KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two Iranians and seized 3kg of methamphetamine and ketamine worth more than RM160,000 in two separate raids near Cheras here yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the first arrest was made at a condominium in Taman Shamelin Perkasa.

“The 38-year-old Iranian man was detained at 3.50pm and police found 2kg of methamphetamine at his unit. He had a previous record for drug-related offence in 2008 and he was tested positive for drug abuse,“ he said here today.

The second suspect was detained at a shopping mall along Jalan Peel here at 8pm. “He had 1kg of ketamin with him. The drugs were packed in a paper bag,“ Mohamed Mokhsein said.

The second Iranian, 27, also tested positive for drug abuse. The case is being investigated under Section 39B Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same act.