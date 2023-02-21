KL Cops Night Ride on March 18 limited to 2,160 participants

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Police will hold the Cops Night Ride cycling programme in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on March 18.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said the bicycle ride will be limited to only 2,160 participants and involves a distance of 21.6 kilometres.

The ride will be from the Kuala Lumpur IPK at Jalan Hang Tuah-Jalan Pudu-Jalan Raja Laut-Chow Kit-Jalan Raja Muda-Jalan Semarak-Jalan Jelatek-Jalan Ampang-KLCC-Jalan P. Ramlee-Jalan Pinang-Jalan Conlay-Kuala Lumpur IPK at Jalan Hang Tuah.

Azmi said the cycling programme, which will be held at the KL IPK level for the first time, is one of the police’s initiatives to forge closer ties with society in line with its slogan ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’.

“This programme can give participants a pleasant experience as they ride around the capital city and we hope the community, especially Kuala Lumpur folk, will seize this opportunity to forge closer ties with the Kuala Lumpur police,” he told a media conference after launching the KL Cops Night Ride, here, today.

He said the closing date for registration is March 3 and the entry fee is RM60.

Members of the public who wish to register and get more information regarding the programme can do so at https://cps4.me/klcopsnightride. - Bernama