KUALA LUMPUR: The police received an anonymous call this morning alerting of a bomb at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, leading the authorities to evacuate the area.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy confirmed the threat in a press conference as his men inspected the complex area.

“At 11am, we received a phone call by an unknown man at the TTDI (Taman Tun Dr Ismail) police headquarters. The man notified us of the threat and we immediately mobilised the Bomb Disposal Unit,” he said.

Shanmugamoorthy however, did not disclose the number of men that were deployed to the complex.

When asked if they had identified the caller, he responded: “We do not know who the caller was. Let us do our job first.”

Shanmugamoorthy said more time was needed before the all-clear sign could be given, saying that the complex was a big place and that it would definitely take some time to inspect.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is on trial for corruption, also left after his case hearing was stood down due to the threat. He was seen leaving the compound at 12.35pm.

Kuala Lumpur CID Chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa, who was also confirmed the matter, is expected to give a press statement relating to the incident soon.