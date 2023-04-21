KL Fire and Rescue Dept saves RM52 million in assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department has saved assets worth RM52 million from fire incidents between January 1 and April 11 this year.

Its director Hamdan Ali said RM21.9 million in assets were saved in January, RM15.4 million (February), RM12.1 million (March) and RM2.6 million (as of April 11).

He said during the same period, a total of RM8.1 million in property losses including buildings and vehicles were recorded due to fire incidents.

According to him, the fire department received 419 calls involving fires and 809 calls for rescue cases.

“During this period as well, 28 victims were involved in fire incidents, with the fire brigade managing to save 23 victims, while four were injured and one died,“ he told Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Hamdan said 330 victims were rescued, including from vehicle accidents and flood incidents.

According to him, 26 victims died while 66 were injured in those cases.

In total, he said the Kuala Lumpur Fire Department received 1,234 emergency calls during the period, with two of them being fake calls. - Bernama