KL Fire Dept planning super-tall buildings safety council

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department is planning to establish a Super Tall Buildings Safety Council in collaboration with super-tall and mega-tall building owners in the city, to evaluate fire safety specifications in such skyscrapers.

The department’s deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said the five buildings involved are Merdeka 118 Tower, Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers, Exchange 106 Tower, Rebung Tower in Bangsar and the Four Seasons Tower.

“It has not been officially announced yet, but we have met with the building owners and they have agreed to be part of the council.

“This council will be the first of its kind in Asia when it is established. We hope to be the reference point for other countries who want to set up such a council,” he said at a press conference during the Saito Open Day: Life As A Firefighter, here today.

Saito Open Day: Life As A Firefighter is a collaboration between the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department and Saito University College, which is aimed at giving students an inside view of what it takes to be a fire and rescue personnel.

The Saito University College Fire Brigade, which was set up last year and has almost 200 members was launched at this event, he said.

He said, the department is planning to set up the Citizen Life Saver unit at the University College under the National Fire and Rescue Policy (DKPN) 2021 - 2030 to create fire and rescue ambassadors and first responders for common emergencies among the public, such as choking, needing CPR and small fires.

Meanwhile, Saito University College operations director Ts (Professional Technologist) Dr Zahar Ali said the open day enabled the students in the Law Enforcement and Public Sector Administration fields to gain direct exposure from the professionals.

“When our cadets in the fire brigade here, complete their studies to become assistant fire and rescue personnel, they will stand a better chance to become a fire and rescue officer or personnel later,” he said. -Bernama