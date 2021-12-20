KL floods: Several roads still closed, 21 landslides reported

KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads in the capital city here which were affected by floods yesterday were still closed while 21 incidents of landslides were reported yesterday

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement, said the roads still closed are Jalan Rahmat near World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), roads in Kampung Seri Delima, Jinjang Selatan and Lorong Jambu Laut, Kampung Batu Delima.

It said most of the other roads flooded yesterday had been opened to traffic, including Jalan Melaka, Jalan Raja Chulan and all roads near Leisure Mall Cheras.

DBKL also identified 21 locations of landslides, including Jalan Kelantan in Bukit Persekutuan, Jalan Bukit Ledang in Damansara, Jalan Pantai Permai in Pantai Hillpark, Lorong Burhanuddin Helmi 4 in Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Jalan Segambut in Segambut Tengah.

“IKRAM (Institute of Public Works Malaysia) has been appointed by DBKL to conduct studies to identify suitable remedial measures for implementation,” it added.

DBKL has also identified 37 locations where trees were uprooted and branches had fallen, including in Jalan Bukit Damansara 195, Jalan Pantai Permai and Muzium Di Raja Bukit Petaling (Gate 2).

It said 1,275 personnel from various agencies including the Drainage and Irrigation Department, Health Department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, and Fire and Rescue Department had been deployed to help in rescue and cleaning operations.

A total of 530 flood victims were still placed at three relief centres, and they were from Kampung Periuk, Kampung Pasi and Kampung Batu Bata. — Bernama