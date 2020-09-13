KL food premises allowed to operate until 2am from tomorrow onwards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry with the cooperation of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has agreed to allow food premises and convenience stores in Kuala Lumpur to operate up to 2am from tomorrow.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the matter was in line with the decision made by the National Security Council (MKN) which was announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday.

“I have discussed with Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Datuk Nor Hisham A Dahlan a while ago because MKN has given the relaxation.

“... traders have been making huge losses, if they (businessmen) do not threaten security which has been evaluated by MKN, I agree that cityhall (DBKL) allow opening until 2 am. But the SOP should be fully complied with,” he told a media conference after attending a Bukit Kiara Public Park Beautification Programme here today.

Yesterday, DBKL announced the operation hours of business premises in Kuala Lumpur would still be up to 12am during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) . The decision was made in a Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Crisis Management (CMCWPKL) meeting yesterday.

Earlier on Sept 10, Ismail Sabri announced the operation hours of premises such as food shops and convenience stores would be extended to 2am compared to 12am stipulated before this. -Bernama