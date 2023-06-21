KL Madani licence extended for another six months

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL Madani licence which is due to expire on June 30, has been extended for another six months from July 1.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said the extension of the licence previously known as the Free Trade Zone or KL Prihatin licence was aimed at empowering small traders and hawkers in the federal capital.

“The licence renewal fee is RM20 and the monthly service charge is RM30 in accordance with the term and rate of the existing temporary licence,“ read the statement.

As such, those whose licence are about to expire are required to renew their licence online through the portal https://elesen.dbkl.gov.my.

DBKL also reminded that traders who conduct their business without a valid licence or whose licence has expired or does not comply with or has violated the terms of the licence, will be subject to enforcement action and their licence may be revoked. - Bernama