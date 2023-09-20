KL police chief: 18 officers, personnel dismissed in first eight months of 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 18 officers and personnel of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters have been dismissed for drug offences, absenteeism and crimes in the first eight months of this year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said apart from them, six policemen were also demoted in the same period.

“The Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Kuala Lumpur has also opened a total of 157 investigation papers.

“It shows a drop compared with the same period last year, where a total of 164 investigation papers were opened involving various misconduct among personnel and officers,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur police chief’s monthly assembly here today.

He said stern action was taken to ensure that quality services could be delivered to the community.

“Failure to implement effective supervision is one of the causes of misconduct among police officers and personnel. I demand that all department heads, district police chiefs and chief supervisors take responsibility for supervision and monitoring,” he said.

He wanted the monitoring to be carried out without favouritism, cronyism and protecting any party. - Bernama