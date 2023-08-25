KL Police chief: Bukit Aman has begun probe into ceremony involving multi-faith prayers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has started an investigation into a viral video showing a man believed to be a Muslim, reciting a prayer (doa) at a ceremony alongside rituals involving non-Muslims.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the investigation had commenced after a report was received on Tuesday (Aug 22), however, he refused to comment further pending its outcome.

“I don’t want to pre-empt because the case is under investigation. The USJT will issue any information regarding the investigation,“ he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He also advised the public not to make assumptions in haste and spread something without verifying the truth behind an incident, because once it went viral, the impact was huge, and couldn’t be undone.

The incident which was recorded in a video lasting about 57 minutes, was believed to be from a ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of a political party in the capital, which led to various reactions from netizens.

Meanwhile, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 23) also informed that it would be conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall had shut down a premises selling clothes in Bukit Bintang here for holding belly dance events, after the matter went viral on social media recently. -Bernama