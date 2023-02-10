KL Police Chief: Lack of integrity, self-interest believed to be motive of policemen in abduction case

KUALA LUMPUR: Lack of integrity and self-interest are believed to be the motives of five policemen arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a man from a restaurant in Desa Petaling here, last week, says Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix).

He said the police had already completed the investigation papers related to the case and were awaiting instructions from Bukit Aman before handing it over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“Since this case involves members of the police force, the investigation papers will be submitted to Bukit Aman first, at the latest by this week,“ he said at a press conference after attending the ‘Back to School’ programme at the Victoria Institution here, today.

Allaudeen said the five policemen had not yet been suspended as action would only be taken if they were charged in court.

On Friday (Sept 29), the media reported that five policemen were among six individuals arrested after a man lodged a report claiming that he was abducted by a group of men from a restaurant before being beaten up at another location in Kuala Lumpur.

The suspects aged between 27 and 42 were arrested, with five of them being personnel from the Cheras District Police Headquarters. -Bernama