KL Police completing papers on furada visa scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Police are in the process of completing investigation papers on the fraudulent furada visa by two travel agents operating in Danau Kota, Setapak near here.

Its chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said a total of 47 police reports were received involving losses of more than RM2 million and following that, two men and three women, aged between 28 and 51, were detained to assist in the investigation.

“After the remand period ended on July 16, all of them were handed over to the Johor Police Contingent for investigation on the same modus operandi,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi said the investigation papers would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon.

The furada visa is a haj visa that is obtained by dealing directly with the Saudi Arabian Embassy and does not involve the haj quota of a country. - Bernama