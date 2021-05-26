KL police detain two foreigners on suspicion of online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man and woman, both foreign nationals, aged 40 and 36 respectively, on suspicion of carrying out online gambling activities at a shophouse in Taman OUG, here, last night.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the suspects, who are caretakers of the premises, were arrested in a raid at about 10.50pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspects were paid a salary of RM1,600 each a month. The premises had only been in operation for a month. The raiding team seized seven sets of computers suspected to be used for the activity,“ he said in a statement, today.

He said all the computers had been analysed by experts investigating gambling activities who participated in the raid and confirmed the existence of elements of online gambling.

According to him, the two suspects also failed to produce valid travel documents and further investigations are being carried out.

Anuar advised the public not to get involved in any illegal gambling activities and any information related to crime can be channelled to the Brickfields district police headquarters hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or the nearest police station. — Bernama