KL police investigating vandalism of Hannah Yeoh’s banner

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating the vandalism of former Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s GE15 banner in TTDI and Bandar Utama.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the case had been classified under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing loss or damage.

The offence carries a jail term of one to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

He urged members of political parties to keep the behaviour of their supporters in check to ensure that their conduct remained within the rule of law.