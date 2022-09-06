KL police looking into teen actress’ sexual harassment claims

KUALA LUMPUR: City police have initiated an investigation into a claim by a female actress, who alleged that her father sexually harassed her, The Star Online reports.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim reportedly said police will check whether there was any criminal element involved in the matter.

It was previously reported that the 15-year-old actress shared her experiences in a YouTube video.

The actress claimed that her own father sexually harassed her since she was young.