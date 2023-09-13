KL police: Second phase of Op Hormat to start on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be conducting the second phase of Op Hormat (Respecting traffic regulations) in the federal capital for two weeks from this Friday to get city folks comply with traffic laws and regulations.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said it was held for the second time following the positive feedback from the people on the implementation of the earlier operation in July.

“As I have said, we want Kuala Lumpur to be safe and secure, we also want them to adhere regulations such as parking, traffic light and signages and others.

“So, the objective is to ensure life in Kuala Lumpur is more orderly without undue obstructions during peak hours,” he said in a media conference on the operation here today.

Allaudeen said the implementation of the second phase will be carried out during peak hours in the morning and evening at 16 junctions in the capital with the cooperation of the Road Transport Department (RTD), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Department of Environment (DOE) involving about 1,000 officers and personnel.

Among the junctions affected are at Jalan Tun Razak / Jalan Ampang, Jalan Tun Razak / Jalan Semarak, Jalan Raja Laut / Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Bukit Bintang / Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Imbi / Jalan Sultan Ismail. -Bernama