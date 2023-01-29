KL Police urge public not to use Waze to aid traffic offenders

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police have advised the public not to share information on police presence and roadblocks through the Waze navigation application.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said doing so will only hamper enforcement efforts against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and those who commit other traffic offences.

Azmi said road users should be aware of the dangers they face due to negligence from drunk drivers, or those running red lights, driving against the flow of traffic and so on.

“Those who have never been affected by the misfortune caused by the carelessness and negligence of traffic offenders, will not be able to feel the pain and suffering victims’ families have to endure.

“And that is why it is my hope that the public, especially road users, will cooperate with the police instead of trying to help those who commit road offences,” he said in his speech at the High Profile Policing programme at Wonderland Park, Taman Sri Murni here tonight.

Also present at the programme, which is aimed at raising awareness about crime prevention and safety, were Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai and JL 99 Group Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Jeff Lee. - Bernama