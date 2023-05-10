KL police will continue traffic law compliance operation

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of Kuala Lumpur Police’s operations, dubbed Op Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya (Respecting Road Regulations Operation), will continue in total enforcement to maintain the level of public compliance with road regulations in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said the two phases of the operations which were carried out from July 3 to 31, and Sept 15 to 29, showed a significant difference in the number of summonses issued and the number of arrests.

He said the first phase operation recorded a total of 174,390 summonses issued while only 92,262 summonses were reported in the second phase.

“The number of arrests in phase one was 309 people involving various criminal and traffic offences, while in phase two, 172 people were arrested.

“Traffic obstruction-related offences are the largest contributor of summonses at 143,673 for phase 1 and 72,301 in phase 2,” he said in a statement here.

He said among the offences focused on in the operations were traffic obstruction; stopping in a yellow box; parking on footpaths; having no valid driver’s licence involving locals and foreigners; running a red light; and vehicle registration numbers which were dirty, blurry or fancy. - Bernama