KL, Putrajaya health enforcement personnel start using body cameras

KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement personnel of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department have begun using body cameras for cracking down on smoking-related offences since Dec 12.

Its director, Dr Nor’Aishah Abu Bakar in a statement today said, the video recordings and photographs would be used as evidence and supporting materials to maintain the safety and integrity of law enforcement officers.

She said a total of 147 smoking offence notices had been issued through 10 enforcement operations carried out around Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from Dec 12 until yesterday.

Of the total, she said 140 notices were issued for the offence of violating Regulation 11(1) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, namely for smoking in prohibited places.

“A total of seven notices were issued for the violation of Regulation 13, namely the prohibition of smoking, chewing, buying or possessing any tobacco products by minors,“ she said.

She stressed that the smoking ban at shopping malls, public stops and eateries in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would continue to be enforced. - Bernama