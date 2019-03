KUALA LUMPUR: The Peace and Solidarity Gathering, which is aimed at condemning last Friday’s shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand will proceed tomorrow after police received notice from the event organisers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said organisers can proceed with the gathering at Dataran Merdeka, from 7.30am to 11am.

“We received a notice and they have complied with the Peaceful Assembly Act. Therefore, we give the organiser permission to rally tomorrow,” Mohamad Fuzi told reporters at the police training centre (Pulapol), here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa had proposed the idea on Monday, which was too short for the 10-day notice required under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

According to Mujahid, the rally was decided at a special meeting, in order to promote peace and harmony among various religious and ethnic communities in Kuala Lumpur.

Last Friday, two mosques in Christchurch were attacked by a gunman, killing 50 people.

A 17-year-old Malaysian, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, was among the victims.