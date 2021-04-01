KL residents urged to channel ideas towards DBKL’S Budget 2022 proposal

KUALA LUMPUR: City dwellers are invited to channel ideas and suggestions for the preparation of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Budget 2022 to ensure it meets the needs of the capital’s residents.

In a statement today, DBKL in a statement today said that the ideas and proposals can be submitted through the DBKL Budget 2020 Ideas portal at https://cutt.ly/ideabelanjawandbkl2022 starting today until May 31.

“City dwellers are given the option of not answering all of the questions listed in the questionnaire.

“It is DBKL’s hope that the participation of city dwellers in submitting ideas and proposals will have a positive impact in ensuring that Kuala Lumpur is a more systematic, progressive and sustainable city for city dwellers as a whole,“ according to the statement.

The ideas and suggestions are based on 10 main programmes namely urban clean-up; health; roads and drainage; street lighting and traffic facilities as well as greening, garden maintenance, open space and recreational facilities.

Other major programmes are public housing and people’s housing; community welfare; management of hawkers and small traders; culture, sports and tourism; as well as parking, bus stops and footpaths. — Bernama