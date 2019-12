KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) believes the closed-door meeting organised by Chinese education group, Dong Jiao Zong, on Dec 28 is not an anti-Jawi or anti-Malay congress.

Its president, Ong Seng Khek claimed it is to be a consultative meeting and said its aim is to discuss the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools next year.

“We want Malaysians to see this meeting as a normal deliberation exercise in civil society instead of racial division,“ he told a press conference today.

This is to follow the Chinese education group’s assembly for the Chinese community this Saturday to protest the introduction of Arabic (Jawi) script in the school curriculum.

“It is not a stand-off between Malays and Chinese and must not be misinterpreted as such by any party,“ Ong said.

Its vice-president Yong Yew wei said the congress is meant to discuss the Jawi issue and to manage it amicably, while dismissing claims that it was on the same level as the Malay Dignity Congress.

“It is supposed to be a consultative meeting among the Chinese community whereby we need to seek a proper way to deal with this better. We have to reiterate that Jawi learning is considered as part of country’s heritage. I must reiterate the consultative meeting is not an anti-jawi or anti ethnic kind of meeting. I don’t see that it is sensitive and I don’t think Dong Zong at this stage will consider calling it off,“ he said.

The Chinese NGO stressed that Bahasa Melayu should remain in Rumi as the official script, in line with Article 152 of the Federal Constitution and Section 9 of the National Language Act.

“All we want is the Education Ministry to understand that the Chinese have this feeling that do not over-emphasise the over learning of Jawi script and that Bahasa Melayu should be learned in Rumi,” said Yong.

Meanwhile, KLSCH supports the first part of the Cabinet’s decision on Aug 19 this year for SJK (C) (Chinese schools) to decide learning the Jawi script but opposed the second part of the Cabinet decision that decision making will be made by parent-teacher associations (PIBG) and parents.

KLSCH pointed out that the process of decision-making for the introduction of Jawi should be inclusive to all the school committees instead of just giving the decision rights to the parent-teacher association (PIBG) and parents.

“We oppose the second part of the Cabinet decision which states that the decision of each SJK (C) will be made solely by the PIBG and parents, excluding the school committees of SJK(C)s who are guardians and owners of schools.”

Yong said Education Minister Mazlee Malik should be responsive to Dong Zong’s request for dialogue on the matter and take a proactive approach to solve the situation amicably.

Dong Jiao Zong is scheduled to hold a ‘Chinese Organisation Congress” on Saturday, citing their unhappiness with the latest teaching guidelines for the Jawi script lessons in vernacular schools.

Yesterday, Gabungan Seni Khat Action Group said it would also hold its assembly which held at Crystal Crown Hotel in Petaling Jaya is open for all Malaysians to participate. The event aims to explain all issues pertaining to the teaching of Jawi at this Sunday’s event.