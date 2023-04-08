KL-SG HSR project: Malaysia to submit new proposal once initial decision is made - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will submit a new proposal regarding the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project to Singapore after an initial decision on it is made by the government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the new proposal would then be brought forth by Transport Minister Anthony Loke for Singapore’s consideration.

“It’s still (being deliberated) at our level. Once we have the initial decision, the minister, Anthony Loke, will bring it to Singapore’s attention,” he told reporters after opening the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit 2023 here today.

Prior to this, the media reported that Singapore had yet to receive any new proposal from Malaysia regarding the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project.

According to acting Singapore Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, Singapore is ready to discuss the implementation of the project with Malaysia. - Bernama