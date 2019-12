KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Kuala Lumpur Summit serves as a strategic collaboration to complement efforts pursued by existing coalitions of Islamic nations such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation.

He said all Muslim nations are invited to join these efforts in future deliberations of the KL Summit that will be rebranded as the Perdana Dialogue from 2020.

Dr Mahathir, who is KL Summit chairman, said this in a statement issued at the conclusion of the 2019 edition of the conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

The Chair’s Statement on KL Summit 2019 which contained, among others, commitments and pledges in a bid to bring betterment for the Muslim ummah (community), was read out by Summit deputy chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid at the closing session of the conference.

“We commit to implementing the pragmatic solutions endorsed by the Summit with a view to reviving the highly respected Islamic civilisation, improving the current situation of the ummah, and expanding the outreach of economic development as well as science, technology and innovation for the benefit of future generations,” Dr Mahathir said in the document.

“We recognise the roles of each member of the ummah in all its diversity to achieve the goal of reviving Islamic civilisation for the greater good of the ummah,” said the statement on KL Summit carrying the theme ‘The Role of Development in Achieving National Sovereignty’.

Dr Mahathir said the summit resolves to leverage on solidarity, strengths and resources to catalyse a renewed will and determination of the ummah to uplift, modernise and invent new approaches to tackling problems faced by the community.

The prime minister said the conference underscores the importance of identifying development needs of Muslim countries, creating opportunities in various areas, combating corruption and instilling good governance, as well as addressing identity crisis and the threat of Islamophobia.

The opportunities are to be created in areas such as the economy, trade, investment, industries, research and development, Islamic finance products and joint technology advancements in essential areas.

“We reaffirm our commitment to working towards building an ummah who lives a fulfilled life in freedom, with dignity and prosperity, equipped with the highest level of education and skills for better socio-economic opportunities,” Dr Mahathir added.

This effort should also result in an ummah that advocates peace and justice and one that contributes to the international community.

In addition, the KL Summit pledges to maintain an inclusive, multi-sectoral approach that promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policy-making and action-driven recommendations.

In this regard, it calls on all actors in the Muslim world such as scholars, international and non-governmental organisations, business entities, development agencies, think-tanks, universities and the civil society at large to participate and contribute ideas in future deliberations.

“We pledge to achieve the objectives and targets of the KL Summit, united by a common determination to revive the Islamic civilisation for the present and future generations of the ummah,” Dr Mahathir said. - Bernama