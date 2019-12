KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 concluded on a high note with tangible initiatives being laid out to uplift the Muslim ummah and address some of the concerns of the community such as Islamophobia.

Despite criticism, Prime Minister and summit chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad forged ahead in convening the Dec 18-21 conference, firm in his belief that it would be able to make positive contributions to the beleaguered global Muslim community.

“We would like to again reiterate that this summit is focused on its objectives of finding solutions and programmes that we believe can assist and eventually save the ummah from their current plight,” he said at the closing session of the conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), here today.

Today the ummah is faced with oppression, the incarceration of millions, are placed in detention camps, civil wars resulting in total destruction of cities and nations leading to mass migration of Muslims to non-Muslim countries, the rise of Islamophobia and irrational practices that go against the tenets of Islam yet proclaimed in the name of Islam.

Like-minded leaders showed their support with the summit having been attended by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, as well as delegates at all levels from 56 Islamic nations. - Bernama

More to Follow