KUALA LUMPUR: Concrete initiatives stemming from the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 are beginning to take shape with a view to addressing issues of concern to the Muslims with implementable solutions.

Plans are being firmed up, among others, on the proposed creation of a communications centre to combat Islamophobia as well as a scheme to provide training and employment opportunities for youths in areas such as defence, logistics and communications.

These two are among the five initial initiatives lined up to be implemented following the Dec 18 to 21 summit in the Malaysian capital.

The other three encompass the proposed formation of a centre of excellence in scientific exploration and high technology research; a tie-up for future development in the area of research and new technology as well as human capital in defence and security; and food security.

In a fresh attempt to combat Islamophobia — one of the main concerns of the Muslim world highlighted at the summit — a communications centre is expected to be established in Istanbul sometime in the middle of next year.

This follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Communication Project on the Fight Against Islamophobia inked and exchanged between Malaysia and Turkey during the summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“This project will not be limited to establishing a television channel to counter Islamophobia as other means too will be used to send the message across such as social media platforms as well as conferences,” according to Datuk Ainon Mohd, the projects’s Head of Focal Point for Malaysia Team.

She said details of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on this initiative will be worked out over the next few months and is expected to be signed in May next year.

Ainon noted that other Muslim countries are welcomed to join this anti-Islamophobia drive given that there has not been a dedicated channel to dispel negative perceptions about Islam thus far.

Turkish Presidency’s Director of Communications Prof Fahrettin Altun, who signed the MoU for Turkey, said there is a need for an international and multi-dimensional push against Islamophobia and anti-Islamism.

“Due to the sensitivity and importance of the issue, it is thought that an independent initiative focused on this fight is needed,” he said in a statement, adding that Turkey has the experience and capability to support the project.

Commenting on the scheme, Malaysian Prime Minister cum KL Summit chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed hope that other countries too will join the initiative in the fight against Islamophobia.

“It is important for us to explain what happened, what Islam is all about. This is the kind of cooperation that we hope to achieve.

“And we also hope that other countries will be with us in the worldwide campaign to erase the misperception that equates Islam with terrorism,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the summit on Friday.

Meanwhile, Malaysian youths can look forward to opportunities for training and jobs in Turkey under the Work4Malaysia programme, following the tie-up between Malaysia’s Asian Tiger Academy and Turkey’s Mental HR Consultancy.

According to Academy president, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, both sides will implement the programme involving talent selection, training and career opportunities in the stated fields.

Expected to take off in the middle of 2020, he said that the scheme, for a start, will benefit 50 youths.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Assoc Prof Dr Azmi Hassan lauded the summit for coming up with workable solutions towards addressing issues faced by the Muslim ummah.

He also expressed hope that other initiatives will be mooted and implemented to address other issues afflicting the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Ahmad Martadha Mohamed of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) College of Law, Government and International Studies, described the summit as a success for the Muslim ummah in taking up initiatives for mutual benefit. — Bernama