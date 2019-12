KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan is keen to see that researchers and academicians from Muslim countries engage in more joint research activities, the outcome of which may contribute to the betterment of society.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch (pix) said they may well work together in areas such as emerging technologies.

“It could be on Artificial Intelligence, for example, not research on regular subjects but research projects that are more focused on upcoming (emerging) technologies,” she said.

The envoy spoke to Bernama ahead of the convening of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 scheduled for Dec 18-21 in the Malaysian capital.

The summit, which is scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, aims at, among others, discussing and finding new solutions to the problems facing the Islamic world, and to contribute towards enhancing the image of Muslims and the Islamic nations.

It also aims at establishing a network between Islamic leaders, scholars, ulama and thinkers worldwide, and to revitalise Islamic civilisation.

The Kuala Lumpur gathering is expected to attract over 400 Muslim leaders, thinkers, intellectuals and scholars.

Meanwhile, Baloch said Pakistan is putting a lot of faith in the KL Summit to serve as a mechanism that will allow participants to collaborate towards tackling issues facing the community, including Islamophobia.

“The KL Summit comes at an opportune time for them to engage with one another and come up with ideas on how to move the ummah forward,” she said.

“We will come together and find common solutions to our problems and pave the path for future developments,” the envoy said.

The Pakistani top diplomat here also said that the KL Summit will be an opportunity for participating countries to enhance cooperation in relevant fields, and Pakistan feels that it has a lot to contribute.

Baloch cited defence as a possible area for cooperation.

In addition, she noted that Pakistan is also strong in agriculture and could be the food basket for other countries.

Venturing into this area, she said, will also help Pakistan in its poverty alleviation programme. — Bernama