KL Tower, buildings in Putrajaya to be lit up in orange and blue for World Cancer Day

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: KL Tower, together with several buildings in Putrajaya will be lit up with the World Cancer Day campaign theme colours of orange and blue to pledge their support to the global initiatives and awareness efforts.

National Cancer Council Malaysia (MAKNA) general manager Farahida Mohd Farid said this year, MAKNA has teamed up with the iconic tower and the buildings in Putrajaya including the Prime Minister’s office, Seri Wawasan Bridge, Putrajaya Corporation, Palace of Justice and the Seri Gemilang Bridge for the one-night special event.

“The lighting up of all the towers shall commence on Feb 4, with KL Tower starting from 8 pm to 12 am and Putrajaya from 7 pm till 12 am,“ she said in a statement today.

She said these symbolic efforts have been made in conjunction with MAKNA’s alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, aspiring to achieve a more cancer-conscious society, where preventable death rates are lowered, and a step is taken towards a cancer-free world for the future generations.

World Cancer Day takes place every year on Feb 4.

Farahida said apart from the lighting up of landmarks, MAKNA is also collaborating with three local artists namely, Pip of Art, Chamology and Ranerrim, showcasing their artwork to manifest their interpretation and vision of cancer through visual art.

“Despite the current restrictions and the impact of the pandemic, it has been crucial for MAKNA to plan an impactful and engaging online campaign so that people are reminded that cancer continue taking many lives worldwide per year - more than COVID-19 - and it is critical to continue promoting awareness, early detection and healthy lifestyles,“ she added.

She said MAKNA has also gathered local celebrities such as Atilia Haron, Siti Saleha, Vince Chong, Amber Chia and Dina Nadzir to share their thoughts and messages for World Cancer Day.- Bernama