KUALA LUMPUR: Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower), the seventh tallest telecommunication tower in the world, will be lit up in the colours of Russian national flag on Saturday to commemorate Russia Day.

The display will start from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, Russia’s Embassy in Malaysia said in a statement here.

“This is a special date in the modern history of our country, which is symbolising its historic, democratic and economic transformations. Today we, the Russians, honour our homeland, the country of more than one thousand years of history and rich cultural heritage, the country which is home for almost two hundred ethnic groups, and followers of all the world’s major religions,” it said.

Russian diplomatic missions abroad would usually hold official receptions and gatherings to mark this important day, which is to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990.

The passage of this Declaration by the First Congress of People’s Deputies marked the beginning of constitutional reform in Russia, which was a Soviet state back then.

However the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order currently put in place in Malaysia had prevented such celebrations to be held.

“Seeing Menara Kuala Lumpur, the 7th tallest communications tower in the world, embellished in white, blue, and red lights signifying the national flag of Russia, will be a wonderful gift for the entire Russian-speaking community of Malaysia.

“This simple action will serve as a reminder to the Russian-speaking community in this country that they are surrounded by a hospitable and supportive Malaysian community with whom they can share their national heritage and culture,” the statement said.

It added that this feat will long be remembered and will greatly contribute towards strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Malaysia and Russia.

There are currently some 300 Russian citizens in Malaysia. There are also about 2,000 Russian-speaking people in Malaysia. — Bernama