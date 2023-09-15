Klang AFO officer fined RM17,000 for making false claim

SHAH ALAM: An Assistant Economic Affairs Officer at the Klang Area Farmers Organisation (AFO) was fined RM17,000, in default nine months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for making a false claim.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun handed down the sentence on Mohd Zamadi Mohd Zain, 43, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of using as genuine a false invoice.

According to the charge, Mohd Zamadi was alleged to have dishonestly used as genuine a false invoice of a company amounting to RM17,000 at the PPK Klang Office near here on Jan 15, 2018.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Mohd ZamadI, represented by lawyer Ainul Azwan @ Ainul Azirahman, paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Irna Julieza Maaras prosecuted. -BERNAMA