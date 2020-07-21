Klang burst water pipe repairs to be completed tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works on the burst water pipe at the junction between Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat in Klang is still ongoing, according to Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri.

She said repair works reached 38% as of 3pm today.

According to her, the repair works will be completed at 6pm tomorrow with full restoration of supply expected by 6am on Thursday.

“Emergency water supply assistance has been deployed to residents in affected areas in Klang and Kuala Langat using water tanker trucks,” she said in a statement today.

It was reported yesterday several areas in Klang and Kuala Langat were expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst water pipe incident that occurred between Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat, Klang due to soil erosion and sedimentation at the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project site. - Bernama