Klang CMCO: Police permit not required, employer’s letter will suffice

KUALA LUMPUR: Employees who live in areas where roadblocks are being held following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Klang sub-district only need a letter from their employer to enter and exit the areas for work purposes.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said with the letter from their employer, a police permit was not required.

“However, those who have no verification letter from their employer or employee pass can download the form from Klang Selatan, Klang Utara and Shah Alam Police Headquarters Facebook pages, or get it at the roadblock,” he told Bernama today.

Noor Azam said this to avoid confusion among members of the public regarding movement in the Klang sub-district which has been placed under the CMCO starting from today until Oct 23.

He said the roadblocks are mounted at Bayu Perdana, Sri Andalas and Bukit Tinggi.

He also reminded the public to fill up the form completely to avoid congestion when passing through the roadblocks.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would enforce the CMCO in the red zone areas of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran in Sabah and Klang, Selangor beginning today, following increase in Covid-19 cases in the areas.

He said this was to contain Covid-19 transmission in the areas besides allowing targeted case detection activities to be carried out during the 14-day period. — Bernama