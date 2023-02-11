Klang council reviewing development plans

KLANG: The Klang Municipal Council is unveiling proposed amendments to its Draft Local Plan 2035 (Amendment 1) aimed at reshaping land use and building regulations, said its president Noraini Roslan.

“These modifications are planned to assist large-scale infrastructure initiatives such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), enhance flood mitigation measures and respond to the growing need for more industrial zones to sustain the expanding logistics sector.”

Noraini said the modifications are integral to preparing Klang for its envisioned city status, which is expected by Nov 23.

Speaking during the launch of the public participation programme for the Draft Local Plan on Tuesday, she emphasised the need to ensure that it aligns with the city’s anticipated growth and development.

“The proposed adjustments to land use allocations, if approved, will result in a 2.36% increase in total industrial land.

“This expansion will be balanced by a slight reduction of 0.32% in farmland, 0.07% in commercial land and 1.87% in housing land.

“The alterations indicate a noteworthy transformation in the surrounding terrain, underscoring the area’s dedication to industrial advancement and financial expansion.

“The driving force behind the revisions is the ECRL project, which will impact four planning blocks in the Klang area.

“These are specifically Kapar to Meru, Klang Utama, Sementa and the Selangor Maritime Gateway.

“Additionally, the ECRL will introduce two new stations – the Kapar station, which caters to passengers exclusively in Bandar Bukit Raja, and the Jalan Kastam station, which serves both passengers and cargo,” she said.

Noraini added that a thorough investigation had been carried out to guarantee proper planning and development surrounding the stations.

“This includes establishing a 1.5km buffer on each side of the rail alignment and a 3km buffer around each station.

“These precautions are essential to managing urban growth, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability in the region.

“For those interested in reviewing the proposed changes and offering their opinions, the Draft Local Plan 2035 (Amendment 1) is accessible at (the council) headquarters on its website, and at PLANMalaysia Selangor.

“The deadline for all input and submissions is Nov 16. This gives residents and stakeholders a chance to voice their opinions and participate in the development and evolution of the city.

“This collaborative approach reflects the commitment of the council to inclusive, sustainable, and well-informed urban development,” she said.